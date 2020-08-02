VIP AUDIO 8/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (8-4-15) Keller & Valley discuss “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Raw, Valley talks about his lengthy 2001 radio interviews with Piper, callers talk of experiences with Piper away from ring (155 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (8-4-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch contributor Jim Valley discuss “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Raw. Valley talks about his lengthy 2001 radio interviews with Piper and Ric Flair and then callers talk of experiences with Piper away from ring, plus caller topics on Divas Revolution and more.

BONUS FLASHBACK: Then, as a bonus part two of this weekend’s WKPWP Post-show Flashback, we include the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell, hosting the WWE Raw post-game show that immediately followed Raw (8-3-15) with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill in the opening 10 Good Minutes segment, then live calls covering Raw. Plus, Mailbag Q&A on Raw and other topics.

