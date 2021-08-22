VIP AUDIO 8/22 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flashbacks (AD-FREE): (8-23-16) Smackdown review on Orton-Lesnar, Styles vs. Ziggler, new belts + Mid-Week Flagship with Radican picking future stars (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (8-23-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell right as Smackdown ended with analysis of the program and live callers discussing the Randy Orton follow-up to the Brock Lesnar beatdown at Summerslam, the A.J. Styles-Dolph Ziggler match, and much more. Then on the next day’s Mid-Week Flagship, PWTorch columnist Sean Radican joins Wade to talk about the Daniel Bryan-Miz promo on Talking Smack that got personal, Smackdown roster depth issue, Radican picks his future stars from indy scene, Samoa Joe-Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes’s Evolve debut last weekend, and more with live callers throughout.

