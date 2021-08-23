VIP AUDIO 8/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk’s connection with fans, Punk & Khan press conference, Nick Khan’s plans to overhaul NXT, Matt Cordona, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Lengthy discussion of C.M. Punk’s AEW debut, his press conference with Tony Khan, Punk’s decision to acknowledge people who were disappointed with him for quitting WWE, some egos that might be challenged within AEW with Punk’s arrival and crowd reaction and instant clout.

Why Punk connects with fans the way he does, including bringing fans to tears on Friday night.

Tony Khan’s comment on Twitter today about artists not all fitting into the same box juxtaposed against WWE’s Nick Khan’s comments about NXT, indy wrestlers, and wishing he could have eight hours of Raw and Smackdown a week on TV to make even more money.

Evaluating the planned overhaul of NXT when it comes to graphics, arena setting, wrestler types, and overall mission.

Matt Cordona (a/k/a Zack Ryder) dressing up like Vince McMahon at a GCW event.

