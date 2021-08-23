News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/23 – AEW Rampage Post-shows: Repost of first two episodes including initial reaction to Punk’s promo, Christian’s win over Omega (134 min.)

August 23, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the latest VIP-exclusive podcast, the AEW Rampage Post-show, PWTorch columnist Rich Fann joins host Tyler Sage to talk about the return of C.M. Punk to wrestling. Will this change AEW and the wrestling landscape in general? They also discuss the remainder of the show and thoughts on Rampage as a TV product after the first two weeks.

