VIP AUDIO 8/25 – WKPWP Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (8-24-10) Keller & Powell talk Lashley, Heyman, Miz-Cena, Ryder, Savage HOF (96 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Tuesday Wildcard episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is an extended segment of the Post-Summerslam Roundtable reacting to the Braun Strowman vs. Fiend main event and analyzing the return of Roman Reigns. Then an extended segment of the NXT Takeover 30 Roundtable looking at the Karrion Kross victory over Keith Lee and Lee’s future on the main roster. Finally, a flashback to the Tuesday Flagship from ten years ago (8-17-10) as PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell take live calls for most of the hour including topics ranging from Bobby Lashley’s loss, Paul Heyman’s talks with Strikeforce, Batista, Starrcade ’97’s finish to Miz losing to Cena to Zach Ryder’s quick loss to Serena’s release and of course venting about TNA. In the 35 minute VIP Aftershow, they discuss ideas for TNA to clean up their business approach plus Randy Savage in WWE Hall of Fame.

