PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/3 – WKH - The News: Caster's rape joke about Simone Biles gets edited after it airs, Rousey blames fans for Bray release, Flair comments on his release, Raw rating, The Assassin remembered (19 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the death of “The Assassin” Jody Hamilton, Ronda Rousey blaming fans for Bray Wyatt’s release, Max Caster’s controversial “rape joke” rap getting edited off Dark after it first aired, Raw ratings, Ric Flair’s statement about his WWE departure, and more.

