SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/3 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (8-3-11) (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell discuss Jericho's shot at Punk on social media, Punk-Cena on Raw, more with callers (129 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:09:00 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to Mailbag topics about Joe-Kross, Goldberg-Lashley, Triple H-Vince McMahon, Nikki Kross, and more. Then in a 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback from Aug. 2, 2011, Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net to discuss the previous night’s WWE Raw from dozens of angles along with taking live calls most of the hour centered mostly around Raw and where Summerslam is headed. In the VIP Aftershow, they talk about the three-man Raw announce booth, WWE Creative Team structure changes, Chris Jericho’s hostile dig at C.M. Punk on social media, and last week’s Impact.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO