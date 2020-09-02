VIP AUDIO 9/1 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Radican talk Reigns-Heyman, Keith Lee’s push, New Japan G1, Moxley-MJF, Lesnar’s future, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Sean Radican. They talk Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman alliance, New Japan G1 contenders, Naito’s double-title win over Evil, Jon Moxley-MJF build, Brock Lesnar’s future, pros and cons of various NXT Title match winners, Big E defending his comedic presentation now that he’s singles wrestler, AEW vs. NXT so far, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO