SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Will Dynamite beat Raw next week with Omega-Danielson, on-site report, Punk commentary, live callers, emails (151 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:31:33 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from New Jersey. They discuss the major match announced for next week between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson and whether that will be enough to come close to beating Raw in total viewership and assure them more demo wins again. Also, C.M. Punk on commentary, Jon Moxley’s current place in the hierarchy, did Dynamite veer too far into an infomercial for next week, Adam Cole’s debut and post-match promo, and much more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO