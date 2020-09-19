VIP AUDIO 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Tom Stoup joins to talk “She-Ra” and what the show can teach modern wrestling, the importance of treating kids/teens with more weight storytelling-wise in wrestling, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is another Torch collaboration. This time it’s Tom Stoup of the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast and “NXT Eight Years Back” VIP show joining to talk about how WWE/North American wrestling can learn a little bit from the Netflix/Dreamworks series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” Despite the childlike nature of the show, the dynamics of long-term storytelling, relationship development, and positing a complex character in a ridiculous environment can be looked at. The remake trail also takes the pair to the world of “Cobra Kai” and the combination of nostalgia and wit that pulls someone in, and how WWE in particular needs to worry about evolving to meet the 8-18 demographic that is far more developed than generations past – as typified by an editor/publisher Wade Keller tweet regarding technology. This is quite the dive!

