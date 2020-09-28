News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/27 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Review of G1 Climax 30 nights 3-5, preview of nights 6-8 (84 min)

September 27, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their G1 coverage, going over the September 23rd, 24th, and 27th G1 Climax 30 events including Jay White vs. Ibushi, Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Jay White vs. Okada. Also, previews for the next three rounds and talk about Juice Robinson TMI promo. Email all of your G1 questions, overall New Japan questions, and feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

