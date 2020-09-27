VIP AUDIO 9/27 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A comprehensive look at 2020 Dragon Gate following their great Dangerous Gate PPV, with DG expert Mike Spears (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Open the Voice Gate’s Mike Spears to talk everything you need to know about recent Dragon Gate. It’s arguably the promotion that has handled “COVID era wrestling” better than any other and have done a fantastic job keeping their fanbase engaged and entertained. Alan and Mike take you through the highlights of the big Dangerous Gate event last weekend in Tokyo, look at the stories coming out of it, and predict where DG might be going with the rest of their year. An ideal show for anyone that wants to get excited about a unique promotion who are doing a lot of things really well right now. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO