ROH announces new contract for Bandido (w/Radican’s Analysis)

ROH announced on Twitter today that they signed Bandido to a new contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Radican’s Analysis: This is a good signing by ROH. They outbid several other companies for Bandido’s services last year and proceeded to do very little with him in 2019. ROH has a lot of money to spend, so it’s likely Bandido is making the same money if not more after signing this new contract.

Bandido was recently paired with Flamita as a tag team, so hopefully they can take off for the company and become draws with attendance continuing to plummet.

