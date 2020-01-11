FREE PODCAST 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Rich Fann talks KENTA version 3 with Chris Maitand + BONUS free episode of The British Wrestling Report with Will Cooling discussing the history of WWE UK (217 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris Maitland returns to talk about Jets football – if only for a moment – then chat about KENTA’s move to New Japan thus far, what they’ve liked, where KENTA can go from Wrestle Kingdom, a sneaky Deep Dive salute to Goto and YOSHI HASHI, and the perils of not wanting to be a true heel. The pair also talk about where others can learn from KENTA’s focus on being a great heel over being cheered – and more.

As a bonus, at the end of the show is included an episode of the previously VIP-only British Wrestling Report from August in which Will Cooling looks back on the history of WWE UK. He gives his thoughts on why the brand was created, his memories of the first two specials and the subsequent big matches in 2017, before explaining how the launch of the NXT UK program complicated its position within British wrestling. He closes by looking at the impact the brand has had on WWE and the UK scene.

