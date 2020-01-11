VIP AUDIO 1/11 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Tessa Blanchard controversy, Morrison’s return, Moxley-Jericho angle, Lana-Lashley follow-up, more on Raw, Smackdown, AEW, NXT TVs (101 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they begin with a look at the Tessa Blanchard controversy this weekend with ex-colleague speaking out against her with some additional insights. Then Bruce reviews last night’s WWE Smackdown, the latest episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, and finally last Monday’s episode of Raw.

