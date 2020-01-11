VIP AUDIO 1/11 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Raw vs. Impact analysis, Keller’s response to Russo’s 2,000 word essay reflecting on Raw-Impact battle, in-person report on Raw including backstage news (77 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in early January 2010:

1/6 Wade Keller Hotline – More on Monday Night Raw vs. Impact including full quarter hour ratings details, idea for TNA on Mondays and Thursdays, Dana White speaks, and more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features more follow up on the Raw vs. Impact battle on Monday night including the latest info on where Impact goes from here regarding being on Monday nights including insider details on the two most distinct possibilties. Also, full detailed quarter hour ratings for both Raw and Impact head-to-head with revealing trends, plus a proposal for Spike to keep TNA on Thursday nights for two hours while also moving Impact to Monday nights in a win-win situation for everyone. And Dana White speaks about facing Raw and Mike Tyson next Monday.

1/7 Wade Keller Hotline – Vince Russo’s long essay and Keller’s response to it point by point (31 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an in-depth point-by-point response to Vince Russo’s 2,000 word essay regarding TNA’s performance on Monday night. What did he get right? What did he get wrong? What mistakes or assumptions are telling? What assertions are decisively wrong? What do his words about Eric Bischoff indicate? And more.

1/11 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis: In-person perspective, backstage notes, off-air happenings, show analysis (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at Raw from an in-person perspective at Target Center in Minneapolis featuring analysis of not just what aired on TV, but also in-arena observations and notes, what happened after Raw went off air, funny and awkward moments, and backstage notes.

