VIP AUDIO 1/12 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Artistic excellence – Counting down the top 5 artistic moments from Wrestle Kingdom 14 (51 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The top 5 artistic moments from Wrestle Kingdom 14. On the show, Zack Heydorn talks the art of Wrestle Kingdom 14 and counts down the top 5 artistic moments of the two-night show. Specific discussion points include Naito, Okada, big show entrances, booking artistry, fan involvement with the Moxley/Suzuki angle, fan camaraderie throughout the weekend, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO