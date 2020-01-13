News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey look ahead to UFC 236, discuss Conor McGregor feeling like a stagnant brand, pick every fight on the UFC 236 main card, more (60 min)

January 13, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey look ahead to UFC 236. They discuss the idea that Conor McGregor feels like a stagnant brand in 2019, where he lost his momentum, how he compares to Floyd Mayweather, and if his fight with Donald Cerrone could present a unique challenge to his future viability. They also pick every fight on the UFC 236 main card.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019