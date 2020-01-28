NXT ON USA PRIMER 1/15: William Regal to announce Adam Cole’s challenger at Takeover Portland, Riddle & Dunne vs. Grizzled Young Veterans in Dusty Classic Final, Nox vs. Kai, Keith Lee celebration

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

NXT ON USA PRIMER

JANUARY 28, 2019

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

Adam Cole’s next challenger for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Portland will be determined on this episode. Plus the Grizzled Young Veterans will face Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Here’s the full announced line-up so far…

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

NXT Champion Adam Cole’s Takeover: Portland challenger to be named

Tonight on NXT Adam Cole will find out who will challenger him for the NXT Title at TakeOver: Portland. The question is what does NXT General Manager William Regal have in store for Cole and who will challenge the leader of the Undisputed Era?

(Amin’s Analysis: My prediction is Tommaso Ciampa will challenge Cole for the tile as they have been building it up. Unless, they will hold the match off until TakeOver during WrestleMania week.)

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne to battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

The finals are set as Matt Riddle & Pete Dune will face the Grizzled Young Veterans for the Dusty Cup Trophy. The unlikely team of the BroserWeights defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in the first round and Imperium in the semi-finals. While, the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake & Zack Gibson defeated the Time Splitters and then Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly in the other semi-finals match. The question is who will take home the trophy and challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles at TakeOver: Portland?

After #BROyalRumble, things coulda went better 😉. But tomorrow night on #WWENXT, the bro gonna be back on Cloud 9 after the #BROserweights clinch our #NXTTakeOver spot. #DustyCup — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 29, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This will be an excellent tag team wrestling match as I would like to see Dunne and Riddle win as they have really impressed in the short time they have teamed together as they would have an awesome match which the fans would love to see at TakeOver: Portland.)

Former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to battle

The bad blood between former best friends Dakota Kai and Tegan has reached a boiling point as they will face off tonight on NXT. Kai turned her back on NXT after viciously attacking Nox at Takeover: WarGames. Nox got a measure of revenge after attacking Kai at WWE Worlds Collide. What will happen when Kai and Not battle for the first time on NXT.

It's gotten INTENSE between @DakotaKai_WWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ and the two will square off next Wednesday on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/17OIpQKSoJ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 24, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Kai and Nox are very good wrestlers and they should have a good match.The angle shot at WWE Worlds Collide was effective but I would’ve liked if they had their first match at TakeOver: Portland and not on NXT as the announcement was unexpected.)

What’s next for new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee?

Last week, Keith Lee ended the Undisputed Era golden prophesy as he defeated Roderick Strong in a very solid wrestling match to capture the NXT North American Title. What next for the Limitless One and who will challenge him for his newly won NXT North American Title?

(Amin’s Analysis: I would expect Strong to get his rematch will Lee at Takeover: Portland and then bring Veleveteen Dream back from WrestleMania season.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong to win the NXT North American Title. My favourite wrestler Io Shirai and Toni Storm battled to a no contest after Bianca BeLair and Rhea Ripley got involved.

Overall Thoughts

The wrestling on NXT will be great as always and I would except to see some big angles coming out of the show leading into Takeover: Portland. Overall, expect another solid episode of NXT.

