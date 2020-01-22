1/22 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Lee vs. Strong for the North American Championship, Fish & O’Reilly vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Riddle & Dunne vs. Imperium

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

JANUARY 22, 2020

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recap of last week’s events. In addition to the obvious, Shotzi Blackheart’s elimination of Shayna Baszler in the women’s battle royal got a featured spot. Walter had the last word leading to Worlds Collide.

(1) UNDISPUTED ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (Zack Gibson & James Drake) – Dusty Classic semifinal match

All four of UE walked to the ring first, and Adam Cole stopped near the announce table to give a warning to Imperium. Gibson and Drake stopped and took a look at the Dusty Classic trophy at the top of the ramp before heading down to the ring.

O’Reilly and Gibson started. “Undisputed” chant with a very light “GYV” in response. To the corner, O’Reilly hit a flurry of forearms. Zack returned with a lariat and made the tag to Drake. Drake got distracted by Fish while on the apron, and O’Reilly hit a dragon screw on Drake. Tag made, and Fish made the cover for two in the ring. Senton atomico by Fish for two. He kicked down Drake in his own corner and tagged O’Reilly, who took a couple of shots before tagging again. Stereo suplex and Fish covered for two. Backdrop driver by Fish for a one count. Another tag for UE. O’Reilly hit a shinbreaker and kicked the back of Drake’s leg out for two. Drake rolled up O’Reilly on another attempt on the shin, but O’Reilly escaped. Zack made the “hot tag” to boos, which Nigel acknowledged.

Tandem offense on O’Reilly. Zack hit a basement dropkick. Action spilled out leading to a split-screen commercial. Normally that’s the time for a heel heat segment, but with nothing but heels in the match, it was more or less 50-50.

Back to the ring, O’Reilly was in peril and reaching for a tag while GYV attempted to cut it off, but both made tags. Bobby Fish fought off both GYV in the ring and yelled out like a fired-up babyface. Gibson, legal, hit a lungblower but Fish caught him in a kneebar. Drake helped Gibson reach the ropes. Drake tagged in and hit a corner dropkick on Fish. Helter Skelter by Gibson and Drake covered for two. Mauro said it would be an upset to see GYV win there. Tag to Gibson, but Fish was able to dump him and O’Reilly, on the outside, hit a diving knee on a standing Drake. Gibson tagged in. All four got into it and there was chaos in the ring as power kept shifting. Fish and Drake stood in the ring at the end, exchanging forearms. Blind tag by Kyle, and UE surprised Drake with tandem knees.

Imperium’s music played. Kyle completely stopped paying attention to the match. Nobody came to the ring. GYV hit their tandem finisher Ticket to Mayhem and Drake covered Kyle for the win.

WINNERS: Grizzled Young Veterans at 13:01.

(Wells’s Analysis: It chaps my hide when the hypothetical guy in the music booth ends up costing someone the match. Contrived ending aside, these two teams put together a very strong match considering the difficulties of a heel-heel matchup. Also hanging over the match is the utter predictability that GYV and Riddle-Pete have to win tonight given that Imperium and UE are already booked for Worlds Collide)

-Hype for Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm at Worlds Collide. Up next, Toni faces Io Shirai.

-Shotzi Blackheart vignette. She’s confident for her match with Shayna Baszler tonight.

(2) TONI STORM vs. IO SHIRAI

Io was introduced second to the usual friendly reaction.

Collar and elbow. Storm grabbed a headlock but got knocked down. Leglock by Shirai, reversed back to a headlock. Toni got up first and extended a hand. Shirai tried to slap it and Storm yanked it away.

Shirai hit a dropkick after some more missed moves. Storm blocked a kick and hit a dropkick. Big boot by Storm for two. European uppercut by Toni. Shirai dragged Storm near the ropes and hit a running boot on the outside. Shirai rolled up Storm for two. To the corner. Mudhole stomp by Shirai. Chops by Io. To the corner, another stomp and Shirai choked Toni over the ropes until the ref broke it up. Shirai took hold of a chinlock but Storm tossed Shirai overhead. To their feet, strikes were exchanged until Shirai took down Storm with a headlock. The crowd was trying to get Storm back into it, so it’s closer to even than in most Shirai matches. The match went to commercial.

Back to action, Storm rolled up Shirai to escape a submission. Shirai went to town on Storm in the corner. Double knees. German suplex by Storm for two. She wanted Storm Zero but Shirai snuck out. Shirai ran into a lariat for two. Shirai went for 619, but Storm caught her and dropkicked her to the floor. Storm went for a dive, but Bianca Belair appeared out of nowhere and put her fists to Toni Storm and cause the DQ.

WINNER: Io Shirai by disqualification at 11:01.

Rhea Ripley’s music played to bring her to the ring to go at it with Bianca Belair. Io Shirai hit a springboard dropkick on Rhea, then dumped Rhea and Bianca and hit a moonsault on both. Tope on Shirai by Storm. Toni picked up the NXT Women’s Championship and the crowd booed her as she held it up.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nobody likes a DQ finish, but this angle moved forward several stories and Io didn’t end up having to do a job that could damage her before she likely becomes Rhea Ripley’s next major challenger after Bianca Belair is out of the way. Good action in the ring, and a very efficient use of talent)

-Adam Cole, flanked by his UE brothers, gave a quick and fiery promo on Imperium.

-Ilja Dragunov promo. He’s invincible! I know I said this last week, but if you haven’t seen Ilja yet, treat yourself.

-Finn Balor’s music played for…a televised match? That’s not like him.

(3) JOAQUIN WILDE vs. FINN BALOR

My brother is watching with me and had a lot of great soundbytes on Wilde’s bizarre entrance gear. In short, he was amused.

Balor took down Wilde to start and put the boots to him. Repeated dropped boots to Wilde’s midsection until the ref broke it up. Chop in the corner by Finn. To the opposite corner, Finn ran into boots but hit a running dropkick to follow. Finn made the finger guns and hit a hard dropkick to the corner. Coup de Grace. 1916. That’s that.

WINNER: Finn Balor at 2:04.

(Wells’s Analysis: We don’t get a lot of Finn in the ring on TV, so these two minutes will have to do. Finn and Ilja don’t have anything on the line at Worlds Collide, but it should be a nice twelve minutes of brutality. Wilde just got back to TV recently but already feels like he needs a character shift again to be taken seriously)

-Cathy Kelley caught up with Shayna Baszler and asked about Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna says she’s not going anywhere, and will go through everyone to become Shayna three-time. The match is next.

(Wells’s Analysis: I think Shayna will be the winner of the Royal Rumble, and I think this talk of staying around and going through everyone is a red herring. I expect Shayna to win this match before heading north but Shotzi is likely to be elevated just by hanging with her.)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

Shotzi, surprisingly, entered after Shayna. Shayna stared down at Shotzi’s entrance histrionics, unimpressed. Mauro pointed out that “Blackheart” is a shout out to Joan Jett.

Collar and elbow. Shayna powered down Shotzi, pushed down her head and got up to boos. Shayna worked the joints and kicked Shotzi down, but Shotzi reversed. Drop toe-hold by Shayna leading to an armbar, reversed. Transition to a leglock by Shayna, who worked Shotzi’s joints. Baszler charged Shotzi and got dumped. Back in, and Shotzi got a couple of shots in but Shayna returned the favor by dumping Shotzi. Backdrop on the apron. Shayna draped Shotzi over the apron and put knees to her. Back in. Shayna hit a knee to the back for two.

Shotzi got back up and hit a couple of shots. Shayna reversed to the Kirifuda Clutch, quickly reversed. DDT by Shotzi. Clothesline by Shotzi but Shayna hit a forearm to Shotzi. Step-up enzuigiri by Shotzi. Shotzi slammed Shayna to the mat and hit a senton as Baszler was draped over the second turnbuckle. Out to the apron, and Shotzi dropped back and hit Shayna’s neck on the apron. Baszler went into the ring and Shotzi went up. Shotzi came off the top and fell right into the Kirifuda Clutch. She held off for a surprisingly long time and Shayna had to roll back into the center of the ring to finish. After the bell, Shayna wouldn’t let go for a moment and soaked up the boos.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler at 6:20.

(Wells’s Analysis: It was the exact match you’d think. Shotzi looked great in defeat and fought off the Kirifuda Clutch for a good bit, and may be in the mix near the top soon. Some great counters in this one)

-Recap of the Dakota Kai-Tegan Nox feud. Apparently, this match will be given away on next week’s show. The second Dusty semifinal is next.