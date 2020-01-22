1/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Pac, SCU vs. Hangman & Omega, Jurassic Express vs. Inner Circle on Jericho Cruise

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 22, 2020

NASSAU, BAHAMAS ON NORWEGIAN PEARL – JERICHO CRUISE

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-Jim Ross introduced the show which was taped last night in Nassau, Bahamas with an audience of fans in the midst of the Jericho Cruise. The announcers ran down the line-up of matches with sketch-style images of each of the wrestler in the matches.

(Keller’s Analysis: The setting is cool and feels different with a rabid crowd and dark skies above them and wind noise on the mics giving everything a cool outdoor special event vibe.)

(1) SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky w/Christopher Daniels) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & KENNY OMEGA

Ross said if the challengers can get along, they have a very good chance to win the titles; but if they don’t get along, they won’t win the titles. Ross noted that this is the first broadcast he’s done in probably 25 years without his hat because it was going to fly off. Page came out first, followed by Omega. Then SCU. Daniels returned to the back after the entrance. Justin Roberts then did formal ring introductions. Schiavone noted there’s not as much distance between the ring and the fans at ringside. Excalibur called it an intimate setting. Schiavone said wrestlers have to adapt to the setting (i.e. fewer dives). They took turns tagging in and out. It was a more traditional style with headlocks and clotheslines.

At 10:00 Page and Kaz collided with simultaneous clotheslines. When Sky and Omega tagged in, Sky blocked a Snap Dragon suplex. Omega eventually hit a fisherman’s buster for a near fall. Page leaped off the top rope onto Kaz in the crowd. Meanwhile, Omega scored a very near fall on Kaz in the ring. Page mistakenly hit Omega with a Buckshot Lariat. Ross said you have to know that was inadvertent, “or was it?” he added. Sky then gave Omega a TKO for a near fall, broken up by Page. [c]

They stayed with the action on split-screen. When the break ended, Page gave Kaz a fallaway slam off the top rope. Page tagged in Omega, who slidekicked Sky off the ring apron and then whipped Page hard into Kaz in the corner. He followed with a flying elbow. Omega gave Sky a Snap Dragon when Sky ran into the ring to try to interfere. Then he gave Kaz a Tiger Driver ’98 for a near fall. Sky caught Omega with a flying high knee. Then SCU landed the SCU Later, but Page broke up Kaz’s cover on Omega. Page took out Sky on the ramp at ringside, then hit Kaz with his Buckshot Lariat for the 1-2-3. The Young Bucks came out to celebrate with them. Page ended up body surfing which sent him away from Omega and the Bucks celebrating in the ring, so there was the visual of him ultimately on his own again once he was body surfed to the stage. The announcers didn’t draw attention to it. Not sure if it was happenstance or intentional to create that visual, but it played into the storyline of tension between Page and Omega well.

WINNERS: Omega & Page in 19:00 to capture the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good tag match that was more traditional start to finish, with a few flurries of four-way chaos. They were restricted from some of the usual action at ringside, including dives, because of the setting and it forced them to work within the ropes. It worked out well.)

-A commercial aired the AEW Revolution PPV on Feb. 29.

(2) BRIT BAKER vs. PRISCILLA KELLY

This is Kelly’s AEW debut. Baker’s hair was flowing in the wind during her ring entrance. I assume John Morrison is jealous somewhere. Excalibur talked about AEW having some of the best women athletes in the world. (It’s probably best to wait until after last week’s tag match isn’t the most recent example of AEW’s women’s division to start boasting that.) They cut to an early split-screen break. [c]

Back live, Kelly was in control. Baker ducked a couple Kelly clotheslines and took over. Eventually Baker landed a sidekick to the jaw and then took her down with a Russian Leg Sweep. Baker then applied an STF. Kelly crawler toward the bottom rope. Baker pushed off the rope with her boot to move Kelly away from forcing a break, then applied her Lock Jaw for the win. Ross said it was a judgment call by the referee to let her keep the hold on after pushing off the bottom rope.

WINNER: Baker in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid relatively short match. They worked hard and kept the pace moving, again working within the ropes instead of relying on overly complex sequences at ringside or on the ring apron, and it made for a better match.)

-Schiavone interviewed Baker in the ring afterward. He said she was very aggressive, but the finish was “a little questionable.” Baker took exception to him characterizing her win that way and questioning her character. Baker said Tony is a big star and they’re proud of him because AEW is now his meal ticket because “before this, you were at Starbucks.” The crowd “ohhh’d.” Schiavone was taken aback. “Before this you were just working as a shitty barista.” Baker said she’s a role model and it’s a lot of pressure and a full time job. “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” she said. “I’m smart, I’m educated, I’m brilliant. I’m a dentist.” Ross interrupted and said they’ve heard enough. They cut to a full break. [c]

-They aired a snippet of Jungle Boy lasting ten minutes with Chris Jericho last month.