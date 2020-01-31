LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 1/31: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns & Usos vs. Corbin/Ziggler/Roode, Strowman vs. Nakamura for the IC title, what’s next for Bayley, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 31, 2020

TULSA, OK AT BOK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Pyro shot from the rafters after the standard Smackdown intro. “Super” was imposed over the Smackdown logo on the tron. The camera quickly cut to the massive WrestleMania logo hung opposite the entrance stage. Michael Cole said the show was dubbed “Super” in honor of “Sunday’s big game.”

-Roman Reigns’s music played and he stepped onto the stage, looking around at the crowd before cocking his fist and unleashing a wave of pyro. Cole and Graves showed still images from Reigns’ match with King Corbin from the Royal Rumble. The Usos headed to the ring to join Roman.

Reigns paced around the ring with a mic. He said the good news is, the Royal Rumble came and went and he whooped Corbin’s ass all over the stadium. The bad news, Reigns said, is that he lost the Rumble. He said he plans to bounce back by “getting through the King and his little bitches so we can focus on WrestleMania.” Reigns was interrupted by King Corbins music.

King Corbin headed to the ring with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in tow. The crowd booed loudly. Corbin told them to save it. “The feeling is mutual.” Corbin said that, without help from The Usos, Reigns wouldn’t have been able to beat him. Corbin said had it not been for Reigns and The Usos attack, he would’ve won the Rumble too.

Corbin said he demanded a six man tag team match to make sure they pay for what they did. Jimmy Uso said there’s a lot of yelling going on. He and Jey ran down the list of finishing moves delivered to Corbin, Ziggler, and Roode. The Usos said Corbin and his goons are playing checkers while they play chess. Corbin said it’s good that The Usos had time for board games while they sat at home after embarrassing their family.

Corbin reminded The Usos of what he, Ziggler, and Roode were able to do do Reigns before The Usos returned. They showed clips of the dog food attack. Reigns said Corbin is living in the past, thinking that was the best moment of his career. He said either that, or Corbin has a dog food fetish. He called Corbin a “fetish boy” and suggested the losers of the six man tag eat dog food. Corbin reluctantly agreed.

Jimmy said he’s glad, because they have a surprise. A cart covered with bucks and cans filled with dog food was wheeled out onto the stage. Cole and Graves grew increasingly disgusted.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This fell really flat. Roman Reigns has been doing better with babyface promos as of late, but this came off forced and unnatural. The “fetish boy” line brought about a groan, and instead of moving on, Reigns doubled down on it. It’s this lack of self awareness that continues to hold Roman back every time he seemingly turns a corner. I had really, really hoped that the Rumble spelled the last for this feud, but now we’ve got at least one more night of it. The crowd seems over it. I certainly am too.)

-Cole and Graves turned the page to previewing the night’s matches, including Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title, and a rematch between Sheamus and Shorty G.

-Heavy Machinery’s music played. Cole said the 4 way tag team match would happen after the break.

Back from commercial, Lucha House Party and The Revival had joined Heavy Machinery in the ring. The Miz and John Morrison received proper TV introductions. Cole and Graves remarked that they’ve had New Day’s number in recent weeks.

(1) HEAVY MACHINERY (Tucker & Otis) vs. THE REVIVAL (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) – Winners face New Day for the Tag Titles at Super Showdown

Dash Wilder began the match with Tucker Knight. Wilder immediately applied a side headlock. Tucker shot him off the ropes and the two traded quick counters. Tucker scooped up Wilder and placed him in a bear hug. Tucker tagged in Otis and passed Wilder off to him. Otis picked up the bear hug where Tucker left off.

Wilder broke free with head butts, then tagged in Scott Dawson. Dawson hit Otis with a pair of chops. Otis stumbled into the corner and Gran Metalik tagged himself in. John Morrison tagged Scott Dawson out. Morrison and Metalik traded quick holds and counters. Metalik took Morrison down with a tightrope hurricanrana, followed by a sunset flip for a two count.

The Revival hopped in the ring and took down Metalik, but Lince Dorado jumped in and took out The Revival. Heavy Machinery joined the fray, but got dropkicked to the outside by Lucha House Party. Dorado flew over the top rope, but got caught by The Revival. They dumped him into the ring post.

Inside the ring, John Morrison dropped Gran Metalik, then dove to the outside, taking out Heavy Machinery. The Miz headed in the ring. Morrison encouraged him to dive. Miz was cut off with a clothesline from Scott Dawson. Dash Wilder hopped onto the apron. Gran Metalik gave him a hurricanrana to the outside, taking out everyone positioned on the floor below. Cole sent the show to commercial.

John Morrison was in the ring with Lince Dorado when the show returned from break. Morrison tagged in The Miz. The duo tried to double team Dorado, but Lince caught them with a double jawbreaker. Dorado made a leaping tag into Otis. Otis quickly cleaned house, taking down Miz and Morrison and knocking the Revival off the apron. Otis gave Morrison a flapjack, the a spinning body slam to Miz.

Tucker Knight stepped back in the ring and took out The Revival. John Morrison delivered side kicks to Otis, who wasn’t phased. He powered up, ripping off his shirt and throwing Morrison over his head. Otis stacked Miz and Morrison in the corner and splashed them both, then hit the Caterpillar elbow. He covered for a near fall.

Miz recovered enough to attempt a cross body from the top rope, but Otis caught him. Tucker set up for the Compactor, but Tucker got dumped over the top rope. Miz broke free and went for the Skull Crushing Finale. Otis fought him off. Miz stumbled to the corner. Scott Dawson tagged himself in.

The Miz stumbled into a power slam from Otis. Scott Dawson rushed into the ring and rolled up Otis for a two count. Otis stumbled into Gran Metalik, who tagged himself in. Dorado and Metalik hit a tandem splash on Dawson that was broke up by Miz and Dash Wilder.

Miz took out Metalik with a big boot. Tucker flattened Miz, but was immediately hit with a leaping spear from John Morrison. Otis returned and caught Morrison with a pop up power bomb. Dawson returned and planted Otis with a DDT. Lince Dorado returned and dropped Dawson with a kick. He hit moonsaults from the first and second ropes, then set up for a third. Wilder cut him off. Dawson dropped Dorado with a back drop off the top rope and Wilder followed it up immediately with a top rope splash. Miz tossed Wilder out of the ring. Dawson rolled Miz up for a two count.

Miz caught Dawson with a Skull Crushing Finale. John Morrison tagged himself in and hit Starship Pain for the three count.

WINNERS: The Miz and John Morrison in 12:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Incredibly chaotic, fast-paced match. A fun watch, though I wish they’d have maintained a bit more order. The crowd didn’t seem terribly invested in any team. Though I like the New Day vs. Miz & Morrison feud and have been looking forward to seeing them face off for the titles, I would’ve much preferred they hold off until at least Elimination Chamber. The Saudi shows are largely glorified house shows with minimal effort from the wrestlers, and this feud deserves better than that. They may have been better served with creating a detour for New Day before finally linking up with Miz and Morrison after the Saudi show is out of the way.)

-Heavy Machinery were shown backstage after the break. Otis was distraught over the loss. Mandy Rose approached with Sonya Deville. She thanked Otis for his help in the Royal Rumble match. Tucker began giving Otis a pep talk. Sonya cut him off, saying they’re standing right there. Otis said he’s nervous. Mandy asked why.

Otis stumbled through his words, but eventually asked Mandy out next Friday. Mandy said she had plans next Friday. Otis looked devastated. Mandy added that she didn’t have plans the following Friday. Otis lit up. Mandy and Sonya left, saying they had a match. Tucker informed Otis that he’d done the math, and Otis and Mandy’s date will take place on Valentine’s Day.

-At the announcers desk, Michael Cole shifted gears to recapping the Strap match between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend at Royal Rumble. He threw to a video recap. It closed with a clip of Bryan speaking with WWE.com, saying that Brie told him his wounds from the match were too much to show their daughter Birdie. Bryan said he hopes his daughter finds something she loves as much as he loves wrestling.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross headed to the ring. Graves said they’d face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville after the break.

Out of the break, Mandy and Sonya headed to the ring. All four women attacked each other almost instantly. The bell did not immediately ring. The action spilled to the outside. Eventually, Bliss and Deville returned to the ring and referee separated the two long enough to ring the bell.

(2) ALEXA BLISS & NIKKI CROSS vs. MANDY ROSE & SONYA DEVILLE

Sonya immediately attempted to cover Bliss, who kicked out at two. Sonya brought Alexa to her corner and tagged in Mandy Rose. The two briefly double teamed Bliss, and then Rose tagged back out. Sonya slapped on a headlock. Bliss slowly fought back to her feet and broke free. Mandy Rose tagged herself in.

Sonya went back on the offensive. Bliss took her town, but was blindsided from behind by Mandy Rose. Rose covered Bliss, but Cross broke it up. Mandy and Sonya cornered Bliss again and traded tags. Bliss delivered a pair of right hands to fight out of the corner. She crawled desperately toward Nikki Cross. Sonya tagged in Mandy Rose.

Mandy tried to attack, but Bliss tripped her into the bottom rope. Bliss was able to make it to Nikki Cross. Nikki cornered Mandy Rose then delivered the running bull dog out of the corner. She climbed to the top rope and connected with a cross body. Sonya Deville broke up her cover with a running knee. Alexa Bliss returned and took Sonya down.

Nikki Cross caught Mandy Rose with a spinning neckbreaker, then tagged in Alexa Bliss. Bliss hit Twisted Bliss for the three count.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in 3:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Not much to this one. Cole and Graves stressed that the winners of the match may be in line for a tag team title shot. I don’t know how well Bliss and Cross against Asuka and Kairi will work, but it could be interesting and it will at least bring the tag titles back into the spotlight for a bit. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville continue to be pushed on a weekly basis despite losing virtually all of their matches in decisive fashion. It’s a bit of a strange way to book a heel team. If nothing else, at least Mandy’s involvement with Otis continues to be entertaining.)

-Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura was shown heading down the hallway with Sami Zayn and Cesaro flanking him. Cole tossed to a Progressive “Match Flo” highlighting the trio’s history with Braun Strowman.

-After the break, an attendant was shown stirring the cart full of dog food.

-Greg Hamilton introduced the Intercontinental title match. Braun Strowman headed to the ring as the second hour began. Cole and Graves talked up Braun’s past accomplishments, but noted that he’s yet to hold a singles championship. Shinsuke Nakamura headed to the ring with Sami Zayn and Cesaro.

(3) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (c, w/ Sami Zayn & Cesaro) – Intercontinental title match

Nakamura feigned locking up with Strowman, but ducked him and strutted to the opposing corner. He attacked Strowman with a series of kicks, which Strowman shrugged off. Braun dropped Shinsuke with a shoulder tackle, then a splash in the corner. Nakamura tired to mount Braun’s back, but Strowman tossed him off.

Strowman caught Nakamura with another corner splash. Sami Zayn hopped onto the apron, but Braun gave him a look and Sami hopped down. Braun went for a big boot in the corner, but Nakamura moved and hung Braun up. He dropped him to his knees with kicks, then hung him up in the middle rope. Shinsuke distracted the referee long enough for Zayn to connect with a cheap shot from the outside. Nakamura slapped on a front headlock.

Strowman returned to his feet and tossed Nakamura off. Shinsuke quickly returned to attack Strowman’s legs. He cornered Braun and hung his leg up in the middle rope, kicking it repeatedly. Braun fought out and dropped Shinsuke repeatedly with shoulder tackles. He tossed Nakamura across the ring, then hit another corner splash. He dropped Nakamura with a hard shot to the chest.

Shinsuke rolled to the outside. Braun got a running start and dropped Nakamura. He slid him back in the ring. Nakamura side stepped Strowman and sent him crashing into the turnbuckle. Nakamura followed up with a stiff kick to the back of the head, dropping Braun. Nakamura covered him for a two count.

Sami Zayn hopped onto the apron and removed the turnbuckle pad. Nakamura tried to send Strowman into it, but Strowman bounced Nakamura’s head into the exposed steel while the referee was distracted by Zayn. Strowman immediately hit Nakamura with the running power slam for a three count.

WINNER: Braun Strowman in 4:00 to become new Intercontinental Champion

(LeClair’s Analysis: I was hoping for a bit of a better match when these two finally locked up, but I do think moving the title to Braun was a smart move. He’s been around titles for most of his WWE career, and he was about due for an actual win. I think the Intercontinental title is about the right place for him, and it’ll be interesting to not only see him defend it, but figure out how they’ll eventually get it off of him. Nakamura, Zayn, and Cesaro have been a lot of fun to watch, and though this is another set back for the trio, hopefully they can move on from this Strowman angle and get some credible wins against an opponent who isn’t being protected quite so strongly.)

-Sami Zayn was preaching to Nakamura and Cesaro backstage when the show returned from commercial. He was approached by Alyse Ashton. She asked Sami what’s next. Sami berated her for interrupting, but was quickly cut off by Elias, who was strumming his guitar from the ring.

The camera cut back to the arena, where Elias was waiting for perform. He said he thought he’d move things along. Sami said no one cares about him or his little jingles. He told Elias to shut his mouth. Elias apologized and told him to go on. Sami began to talk. Elias cut him off again.

“I thought you were done!” Elias exclaimed. He apologized again then continued playing. Zayn told Cesaro to go take care of the situation. Elias introduced himself to the crowd and said they’re on the road to WrestleMania. He said he wrote a song and needs everyone to clap along. He was quickly interrupted by Cesaro.

Elias immediately attacked Cesaro when he hopped onto the apron. Cesaro fought out with a big boot, but Elias dropped him with a big clothesline and a back drop. Elias sent Cesaro out of the ring with a running knee. He climbed to the top rope and posed as Cesaro retreated up the ramp, hobbling.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Elias continues to bring nothing to the program, acting as a hype man for current storylines. The crowd doesn’t seem to be nearly as invested in his gaffes as they once were, save enjoying the “Walk With Elias” trope. This could’ve been a good opportunity to give Cesaro some solid heat, allowing him to dispatch of Elias quickly, but instead, they did the exact opposite.)

-Cole and Graves talked up WWE’s podcast network, then threw to a clip of Sheamus’ win over Shorty G on the Royal Rumble pre-show.

-Sheamus headed to the ring for his rematch with Shorty G. Shorty G attacked Sheamus from behind, interrupting his entrance. Sheamus looked livid. Cole said the match would happen next.

(4) SHEAMUS vs. SHORTY G

The match was already in progress when the show returned from break. Shorty G dumped Sheamus over the top rope but then leaped into his arms. Sheamus hit a rolling senton onto the floor. Cole and Graves emphasized that Sheamus dominated the match during the break.

Back in the ring, Sheamus stomped away at Shorty G. He lifted him over his head in a modified torture rack, then slammed him stomach first onto the mat. Sheamus lifted Shorty G and repeated the move. Sheamus began spouting off at the crowd. Shorty G fought back with punches and kicks to the midsection. He gave Sheamus a headbutt, but Sheamus quickly thwarted his offense.

Shorty G managed to hang Sheamus up in the ropes long enough to get some shots in and climb to the top rope. He connected with a missile dropkick, sending Sheamus retreating into the corner. G hit a cannonball out of the corner, then followed it up with a big top rope moonsault for a near fall.

Shorty G tried to give Sheamus a German suplex, but Sheamus blocked it and hit Short G with the Irish Curse backbreaker. He set up for, and connected with the Brogue Kick for a three count.

WINNER: Sheamus in 4:00 (commercial time unaccounted for)

(LeClair’s Analysis: This felt rather pointless. Sheamus got a decisive win over Shorty G on the Rumble pre-show, and another one tonight on Smackdown. This, like much of this show, felt inconsequential. Cole and Graves used the dreaded “competitive and game” line for Shorty G, which never bodes well. Sheamus’ character, thus far, has been about as one dimensional as it gets. I was excited for his return and thought he could add something to the Smackdown roster, but it’s unlikely he’s going to make much of a difference is this continues to be his “gimmick.”)

-After the break, Bayley headed to the ring. Cole and Graves teased that Smackdown would return to Bayley’s hometown of San Jose next week.

Bayley held up the Smackdown Women’s title to a chorus of boos. “Damn I’m good,” she said through a smile. Bayley said at Royal Rumble, she showed everyone how to beat an opponent quickly and decisively. She said she made good on all of her promises. The crowd gave her a “what” chant. Bayley repeated herself.

Bayley said she paid Lacey back for injuring Sasha Banks and causing her to miss the Royal Rumble match. She said she did it while Lacey Evans’ daughter watched from the front row. She said she now has to look at her mother as the loser that she is. She offered herself up as a new role model.

Bayley said she’s beaten everyone. She turned her attention to Charlotte Flair. She challenged her to come out and make her choice. Naomi’s music cut Bayley off. Naomi danced onto the stage, wearing a glowing helmet. Bayley watched from the corner, seemingly disgusted.

Naomi soaked in a warm reaction. She said she couldn’t help but overhear all Bayley’s trash talking, bragging, and lying. Naomi said Bayley has never beaten her. She said as a former Smackdown Women’s champion, she believes the title could “use some glow.”

Naomi began to speak again, but Bayley viciously attacked her. She dropped Naomi, then tried to hit her with the Women’s title. Naomi ducked it and delivered a springboard kick to Bayley’s face. Bayley rolled to the outside, clutching her head. Naomi celebrated.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I suppose this could be a decent interim feud for Bayley. Naomi has never been a great worker, but she’s always been quite over with the crowd. The Smackdown Women’s division isn’t in a great place, nor has it been for quite some time. Hopefully they can work through this angle and get some decent matches out of these two before sending Bayley onto a bigger, more credible title program for WrestleMania.)

-The Usos headed to the ring for the main event and crossed paths with Naomi as the show went to commercial.

-Out of the break, Cole and Graves teased next week’s show over Roman Reigns entrance, including a Dirt Sheet with Miz and Morrison, the return of Daniel Bryan, and a new episode of the Firefly Funhouse.

King Corbin headed to the ring with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. He left his sedan at the top of the ramp. The camera focused on the dog food cart, which had been brought to ringside.

(5) ROMAN REIGNS & THE USOS (Jimmy & Jey) vs. KING CORBIN & DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE

King Corbin began the match with Jimmy Uso. He quickly dropped Jimmy and went for a cover. Jimmy kicked out at one, ducked a shot from Corbin and tagged in Jey Uso. Robert Roode tagged himself in off an Irish Whip. They dumped Jey Uso to the outside. Roode sporting new long tights, tossed Jey Uso into the timekeeper’s area. Reigns and Jimmy headed around the ring to confront the heels. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Robert Roode applied a hold to Jey Uso out of the break. Jey worked to his feet and gave Roode an uppercut. Roode knocked Jimmy Uso off the apron and jawed with Roman Reigns. Jey caught Roode with a spinning enziguri and tried to reach his corner. Roode tagged in Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler charged at Jey, but Jey sidestepped, sending Ziggler crashing into the turnbuckle. Jey again tried to reach his corner. Ziggler tagged in King Corbin. Corbin knocked Reigns off the apron and sent Jey into the turnbuckle. He covered him for a two count. Corbin tried isolating Jey, but Jey knocked both Ziggler and Roode off the apron and blew past Corbin to tag in Roman Reigns.

Reigns dropped Corbin with a trio of clotheslines. Corbin retreated to the corner. Roman hit his ten corner clotheslines and finished the sequence with a big boot. Cole got giddy about the idea of Corbin eating dog food. Reigns set up for the Superman punch. Ziggler jumped onto the apron. Reigns knocked him off.

Reigns still attempted the Superman punch, but Corbin blocked it and dropped him with a chokeslam for a near fall. Corbin rolled to the outside and tossed The Usos into the steel steps. He returned to the ring and got caught with a pair of uppercuts from Reigns. Robert Roode hopped into the ring, distracting the referee. Ziggler returned and gave Reigns a super kick. Corbin hit Deep Six for a near fall.

The camera kept cutting away to the buckets of dog food on the cart. In the ring, Jimmy Uso dove through the middle rope took out Ziggler, who was trying to hand Corbin the scepter. Reigns hit Corbin with a Superman punch. Ziggler caught Reigns with a kick. The Usos drove Ziggler out of the ring and dove onto him. Reigns went for a spear, but Corbin blocked it. Reigns rolled up Corbin and caught him off guard with a three count.

WINNERS: Roman Reigns & The Usos in 11:00

Corbin looked around in shock. He tried pleading with the referee. He quickly left the ring, trying to escape. The Usos caught him and put him in handcuffs. Jey gave Corbin a super kick to immobilize him. Corbin continued to fight. Reigns came around the ring and dropped Corbin with a spear. They hung the chain around the ring post, leaving Corbin in the same position he’d once placed Reigns in.

The Usos wheeled the cart over. Reigns began throwing spoonfuls of dog food at Corbin. The Usos dumped an entire bucket over Corbin’s head. Reigns grabbed the second bucket and dumped it as well. Corbin slipped around the mess. Reigns and The Usos posed next to him. Reigns continued to sprinkle remnants over Corbin’s head as the show faded out.

(LeClair’s Analysis: The match was largely similar to last week’s, albeit shorter. Last week’s match went a bit too long, so this iteration was a bit more enjoyable. Even still, this feud has been done to absolute death and this felt like total unnecessary overkill. Cole’s reaction to the prospect of Corbin eating dog food, and then his over the top glee when Corbin was covered in the stuff was not a proud moment for WWE’s commentary, and that’s saying a lot. The crowd seemed to enjoy the dog food moment, and I’m sure WWE will get plenty of use out of the footage in the coming weeks. This was not for me, and I really, really hope this angle is over. The fact that Reigns only got the pin by roll up, though, suggests that they’ve left the door open.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was not a good show. Instead of feeling like a logical next step following an impressive Royal Rumble event, it felt like the brand instead opted to run in place and rehash the worst parts of the Royal Rumble. The Reigns and Corbin feud, which had run its course over a month ago, continued, with room even still to go longer. This felt very much like WWE wasn’t quite ready to turn the corner and turn on the jets toward Wrestlemania, so they instead opted to meander through their two hours largely rehashing angles and attempting to maintain status quo. Though I support the notion of not using all talent on a weekly basis, this show definitely felt the effects of missing New Day, Daniel Bryan, and The Fiend. Thankfully, it appears all will appear on next week’s show in some capacity, and I give WWE credit for advertising things in advance. Braun Strowman’s first singles title win remains one of the only positives coming out of tonight, and I’m intrigued to see how they handle his title reign.