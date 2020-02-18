FREE PODCAST 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Pratt talk TakeOver Portland, Nyla Rose and Gisele Shaw winning gold, ROH’s new women’s title, Simone Johnson, joshi news (84 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: “Your Body Is a Blade.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Pratt discuss Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox from NXT TakeOver Portland. Plus: Nyla Rose wins the AEW title, Gisele Shaw wins the RevPro title, ROH announces a tournament to crown a new women’s champion, The Rock’s daughter joins WWE, and Joshi news from Stardom, Tokyo Joshi Pro, and GAEA.

