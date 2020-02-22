News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Sonya B joins to talk about her work in Women Love Wrestling, life on a Canadian reserve and the wrestling stories it allowed, her journey into writing and her future film work, more (58 min)

February 22, 2020


WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Sonya B joins to talk about her contribution to Women Love Wrestling, stories of wrestlers visiting her reserve as a kid, why Edge has such an important role in her youth, acceptance of some of the native wrestlers in the industry, her current work on a documentary covering Indigenous women being kidnapped in Canada, and Sonya’s film idea soon to come to fruition.

