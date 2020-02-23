VIP AUDIO 2/22 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Review of first two episodes of WWE NXT, full Raw review with WrestleMania hype including Batista, Vince, Cena, Michaels, Taker, plus Ask the Editor (52 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in early-March 2010:

3/1 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: WrestleMania hype continues with major developments in Cena-Batista, Bret-Vince, Michaels-Taker-Hunter, MITB – full analysis of key angles (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features analysis of Monday’s edition of Raw including major developments and hype for the top Raw matches including Michaels-Undertaker (including Keller’s theory on the finish at WM26), Bret vs. Vince, a possible reason Vince vs. Cena was booked for next week’s Raw, and more.

3/3 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE NXT: Thoughts on the first two episodes of the new Tuesday night show including an “Internet” angle.

3/4 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Daniel Bryan, Threats, Sean Mooney, Ted DiBiase, Bruce Mitchell (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his “Ask the Editor” format including topics related to Ted DiBiase, Sean Mooney, Bruce Mitchell’s history with the Torch, any threats received from people unhappy with Torch coverage, Daniel Bryan, and more.

