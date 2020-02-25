NXT ON USA PRIMER 2/26: Charlotte vs. Belair, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory, Finn Balor’s next move

WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE

For the first time in over four years, Charlotte Flair will wrestle inside an NXT ring as she face Bianca BeLair before she challenges Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Plus, what next for Finn Balor after defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Portland? The only way to find out is to tune into NXT tonight on USA Network as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix will have call. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Charlotte Flair returns to the NXT ring to take on Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair not only accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge for WrestleMania at Takeover: Portland she attacked Bianca Belair as well. BeLair didn’t take kindly as she interrupted Chelsea Green and Kayden Carter’s match and called Charlotte out. Charlotte took to Twitter and responded to Belair. The question is will Belair spoil Charlotte in-ring return to NXT and stop her momentum heading into WrestleMania?

https://twitter.com/MsCharlotteWWE/status/1231342530391728128

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great match as both Belair and Charlotte are really talented wrestlers. It will be interesting to see how this match plays out and if we get a run-in from Ripley? I preferably would rather not see a run-in or a Dusty Finish and just see a great pro wrestling match.)

Watch Finn Balor’s next move

After defeating Johnny Gargano at Takeover: Portland, looks like Finn Balor already has his next move plotted out. The question is what does Balor have on his mind and which NXT wrestler will he go after next?

(Amin’s Analysis: Finn Balor has been one of the main highlights of NXT since returning as a heel. After his victory over Gargano, Balor should be in line for a championship match. I would like him to face Adam Cole but that match happened so a NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee could be more likely.)

Tommaso Ciampa battles Austin Theory

Last week, Austin Theory felt the wrath of Tommaso Ciampa after he interrupted the former NXT Champion who was addressing Johnny Gargano’s action at TakeOver: Portland. Theory will be looking for some payback as he will face Ciampa tonight on NXT. The question is will Ciampa take out his anger over Gargano’s on Theory?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a fun wrestling match and a big test for Theory since joining NXT. I could see this match ending in a Dusty finish with outside interference from Gargano to set up a match with Ciampa for TakeOver: Tampa Bay.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

The Undisputed Era laid out The Velveteen Dream after he defeated Roderick Strong in the main event. Jordan Devlin retained his NXT Cruiserweight Title after defeating Lio Rush in a great pro wrestling match.

Overall Thoughts

The in-ring wrestling on NXT is solid-to-great for most part, and this episode should be no different. My bigger interest is seeing how NXT can try to create new storylines that will bring interest and try to engage new viewers to the show.

