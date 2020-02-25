News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Quartz discuss the Lvl Up expo, the Hall of Fame Bella twins, Rise Wrestling’s last show, Stardom, AEW, more (82 min)

February 25, 2020


WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE
SHOW SUMMARY: “The Dreamboat’s Waiting.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Valerie Quartz discuss the Lvl Up expo in Las Vegas, Smash Wrestling in Toronto, Nikki and Brie Bella going into the WWE Hall of Fame, Rise Wrestling ceasing their live events, Stardom running an empty arena show due to the coronavirus, and play a wrestling game of Would You Rather.

