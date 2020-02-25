Samoa Joe suspended for 30 days for WWE Wellness Policy violation

WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE
WWE announced this afternoon that Samoa Joe has been suspended for 30 days for a WWE Wellness Policy violation.
WWE has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa (Samoa Joe) for 30 days effective Monday, February 24, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.https://t.co/3PiiutkI32
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020
