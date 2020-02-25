News Ticker

Samoa Joe suspended for 30 days for WWE Wellness Policy violation

By Wade Keller, editor

February 25, 2020


Samoa Joe (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

WWE announced this afternoon that Samoa Joe has been suspended for 30 days for a WWE Wellness Policy violation.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019