VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1657 (Feb. 25, 2020): Keller’s cover story on NXT’s 10th Anniversary, Mitchell on changing WM line-up, Parks reviews XFL after three weeks, TV reports on NXT, Raw, Smackdown, AEW Dynamite

WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



PWTorch Newsletter #1657

Cover-dated February 25, 2020

LINK: 1657 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on NXT’s 10th Anniversary… Bruce Mitchell on changing WM line-up… Greg Parks reviews the XFL after three weeks… Plus TV reports on NXT, Raw, Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite with expanded newsletter-exclusive Keller’s Analysis…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)