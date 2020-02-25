VIP AUDIO 2/24 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Owens confronting Orton, final Super Showdown hype, Drew sit-down interview, Lesnar and Heyman talk Ricochet, Aleister-Rowan rematch (28 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including a Drew McIntyre sit-down promo chronicling his journey, the chaotic main event between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens with a Seth Rollins loyalist referee, Becky Lynch gets her hands on Shayna Baszler, the final hype for Super Showdown including a Ricochet win and a promo with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, an Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan rematch, a women’s Elimination Chamber contract signing segment, and much more.

