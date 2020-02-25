News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Drew’s sit-down promo, final Super Showdown hype, crooked ref in KO-Orton match, Baszler-Becky, callers, on-site report (123 min)

February 25, 2020


WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the Drew McIntyre sit-down promo, the chaotic main event between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens with a Seth Rollins loyalist referee, Becky Lynch gets her hands on Shayna Baszler, the final hype for Super Showdown including a Ricochet win and a promo with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Winnipeg and answer Mailbag questions.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM:  CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019