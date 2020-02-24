HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 2/24: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show including final hype for Super Showdown, Brock Lesnar addresses Ricochet, next steps for Randy Orton, and more

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2020

LIVE FROM WINNIPEG, CANADA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry “The King” Lawler

-The show opened with a recap video that detailed the recent events with Randy Orton, Edge, and Matt Hardy.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A short recap, but an effective one in positioning Orton as a mega-heel. That smirk at the end from Randy? Great stuff. After watching, you have to wonder if we’re getting a big step in the story tonight. They are in Canada too. Do we see Edge? Time will tell.

-When the recap video ended, the Raw open aired and pyro went off inside the arena. From there, the announce team welcomed the audience to the show. After, Randy Orton made his entrance to a loud chorus of boos from the crowd. As he walked down the ramp, the announce team ran down the show including an appearance from Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford, and Murphy vs. Angelo Dawkins. They also plugged an Elimination Chamber contract signing between Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, and Sarah Logan.