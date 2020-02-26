UPDATED: FITE TV announces AEW “Revolution” PPV will be available on Playstation in the U.S. (w/Radican’s Analysis)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

UPDATE: There isn’t a FITE app on PS4. AEW’s “Revolution” PPV can be accessed on PS4 through the Playstation Store or Live Events.

FITE TV announced in a press release today that for the first time, AEW will allow another streaming platform outside of B/R Live to air a PPV, as “Revolution” will be available in the U.S. through the Playstation 4 FITE app for $49.99. PWTorch has been informed that there was an error in the press release that indicated that “Revolution” would cost $19.99 through Playstation 4.

Fans outside of the U.S. can still purchase “Revolution” though FITE TV for $19.99. Nothing has changed in terms of the price point for fans inside the U.S. and globally, as all AEW PPVs have cost $49.99 in the U.S. and $19.99 worldwide.

Radican’s Analysis: A lot of people will be disappointed that “Revolution” will cost $49.99 in the U.S. after FITE’s initial press release indicated the show would cost $19.99 in the U.S. through the FITE app on PS4.

I think it’s always a good move to provide fans with more platforms to watch AEW PPVs on and PS4 owners will now have the option to watch AEW’s PPV this weekend through the FITE app.