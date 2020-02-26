Raw Ratings Report: Raw rating down, viewership more steady, holds top three slots among key demographic, key metrics

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

WWE Monday Night Raw (2/24) drew a 1.58 rating, bringing the February ratings average down to 1.62. That’s below January’s average of 1.63. The average for February 2019 was 1.88. The average for February 2018 was 2.18.

Viewership was more steady throughout, starting lower and ending higher than last week’s episode. The first hour drew 2.246 million, then grew to 2.278, then dropped to 2.106. The first-to-third hour drop-off was 140,000, well below the 371,000 average for 2020 so far. Raw built toward a Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens main event.

Although Raw is well below year-ago numbers, each hour drew enough viewers in the 18-49 demographic to finish in the first three spots in the cable rankings on Monday night, beating “Love & Hip Hop” episodes on VH1 handily. Raw drew 18-49 demo ratings of 0.73, 0.71, and 0.68 compared to 0.58 and 0.42 “Love & Hip Hop.” Fox News programs drew more than 3 million total viewers, and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC also outdrew Raw in total viewership.

