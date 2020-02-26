AEW News: Lance Archer signs multi-year deal with AEW, Young Bucks set to co-author memoir (w/Radican’s Analysis)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)
-AEW announced in a press release that they have signed Lance Archer to a multi-year deal. Terms of the agreement have not been revealed yet. Archer is best known for his work in NJPW and over the course of the past year he made great strides as a brawling big man and held the IWGP U.S. Championship at one point.
Radican’s Analysis: Great singing for AEW. Archer is a big man that can wrestle at a fast pace with AEW’s smaller wrestlers. He really made big strides as a performer during the course of G1 Climax last year in NJPW and he brings something to the table that AEW doesn’t have, which is a big man that can move as well as the smaller guys, but also wrestle a more physical style when needed.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see more additions to the AEW roster as free agents become available in the coming weeks and months.
You can read the entire press release from AEW on Archer’s signing below:
All Elite Wrestling today announced a multi-year deal with Lance Archer, a global professional wrestling sensation renowned for his brutal, powerhouse moves including the Blackout and EBD Claw.
Archer, a Texas native and former collegiate quarterback, is also known by his menacing monikers – “The Murderhawk Monster” and “The American Psychopath.” Standing at 6’8” and weighing in at 260 pounds, Archer’s dominating stature and natural athletic prowess have defined his 20-year career.
“I’ve been in the business for almost half of my life, but with AEW, I’m setting my sights on the best chapter of my career so far,” said Lance Archer. “This company champions the creative, competitive and electrifying environment that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. No matter where I go—no matter who steps in front of me—I’m the one you should be afraid of at AEW.”
“Lance Archer is explosive, dynamic and unpredictable, making him perfect for AEW,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “He’s made his mark in every corner of the world. He’s brutal, colorful and will be a factor the minute he steps into the ring.”
-AEW issued a press release announcing that The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, are writing a memoir together. The book will be called Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big League and it now available for pre-order from Amazon and all other book retailers. The book will be available this fall from Dell Street Books and retail for $27.99.
You can read AEW’s press announcement on the memoir below:
Considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time, Matt and Nick Jackson’s journey has taken them from a homemade ring in their back yard to EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, the wildly successful professional wrestling league taking America by storm.
The brothers, known as The Young Bucks, today added a new title to their impressive resumes – Co-Authors. Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big League, a deeply personal memoir co-written by Matt and Nick, will be available for pre-order starting today on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
A warm, heartfelt story told with the brothers’ wit and charm, Killing the Business reveals how two undersized athletes from Southern California have risen to elite status in professional wrestling with millions of fans worldwide and a legion of followers on their acclaimed web series Being the Elite. Famous for their high-flying moves, superkicks and hilarious videos, Matt and Nick are an inspiration to fans worldwide due to their message of resilience and determination.
The Young Bucks write endearingly about their sport, while sharing personal reflections and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Alternating between each brother’s perspective from chapter to chapter, the entertaining memoir is a deep dive on what it means to grow into, and give back to, the sport and profession they embody and love.
“Nearly 20 years ago, our father built us a wrestling ring in our back yard. Our journey to become professional wrestlers began here,” said Matt Jackson. “Then after years of hawking T-shirts out of duffel bags at independent shows across the U.S., documenting our lives on a web series filmed on our phones, and performing at the biggest events in Japan, we’d eventually land the dream job of a lifetime.
“We’re excited to share the story of how we got there, after overcoming past failures, and finally deciding to play by our own rules, ignoring traditions, earning us the reputation by critics as two wrestlers who were ‘Killing The Business.’ This memoir is yet another milestone in our career, all thanks to the support of our amazing fans.”
Published by Dey Street Books, Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues will be released this fall and retail for $27.99. The book follows Young Bucks Stand Tall, the duo’s first book which follows Nick and Matt through an inspiring story that encourages young readers to follow their dreams.
Leave a Reply