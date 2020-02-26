AEW News: Lance Archer signs multi-year deal with AEW, Young Bucks set to co-author memoir (w/Radican’s Analysis)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

-AEW announced in a press release that they have signed Lance Archer to a multi-year deal. Terms of the agreement have not been revealed yet. Archer is best known for his work in NJPW and over the course of the past year he made great strides as a brawling big man and held the IWGP U.S. Championship at one point.

Radican’s Analysis: Great singing for AEW. Archer is a big man that can wrestle at a fast pace with AEW’s smaller wrestlers. He really made big strides as a performer during the course of G1 Climax last year in NJPW and he brings something to the table that AEW doesn’t have, which is a big man that can move as well as the smaller guys, but also wrestle a more physical style when needed.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see more additions to the AEW roster as free agents become available in the coming weeks and months.

You can read the entire press release from AEW on Archer’s signing below:

All Elite Wrestling today announced a multi-year deal with Lance Archer, a global professional wrestling sensation renowned for his brutal, powerhouse moves including the Blackout and EBD Claw. Archer, a Texas native and former collegiate quarterback, is also known by his menacing monikers – “The Murderhawk Monster” and “The American Psychopath.” Standing at 6’8” and weighing in at 260 pounds, Archer’s dominating stature and natural athletic prowess have defined his 20-year career. “I’ve been in the business for almost half of my life, but with AEW, I’m setting my sights on the best chapter of my career so far,” said Lance Archer. “This company champions the creative, competitive and electrifying environment that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. No matter where I go—no matter who steps in front of me—I’m the one you should be afraid of at AEW.” “Lance Archer is explosive, dynamic and unpredictable, making him perfect for AEW,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “He’s made his mark in every corner of the world. He’s brutal, colorful and will be a factor the minute he steps into the ring.”

-AEW issued a press release announcing that The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, are writing a memoir together. The book will be called Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big League and it now available for pre-order from Amazon and all other book retailers. The book will be available this fall from Dell Street Books and retail for $27.99.

You can read AEW’s press announcement on the memoir below: