VIP AUDIO 3/1 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is AEW charging too much for PPVs? Should AEW be acknowledging on TV Nyla Rose is transgender? Should WWE and NXT wrestlers be upset Goldberg beat Fiend? Does Elimination Chamber need to exist? (25 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: Is AEW charging too much for PPVs? Should AEW be acknowledging on TV Nyla Rose is transgender? Should WWE and NXT wrestlers be upset Goldberg beat Fiend? Does Elimination Chamber need to exist?

