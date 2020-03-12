FREE PODCAST 3/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to AEW Dynamite including Inner Circle beating up Nick Jackson, plus talk of how the Coronavirus will affect pro wrestling, more (99 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the show talking about how the Coronavirus will affect pro wrestling, as news breaks literally as they’re recording. They talk about what AEW should do moving forward, and what WWE should do moving forward now that the NBA has suspended its season and the NCAA is banning fans from the NCAA Tournament. They also do talk about the show, including the Inner Circle beating up Nick Jackson and more. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

