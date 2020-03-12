NXT and AEW viewership down to lowest levels of the year, key metrics and perspective

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

AEW and NXT each experienced a dip in viewership, understandable considering the major coronavirus news breaking during the show (especially the NBA and Tom Hanks). AEW took a bigger hit, dropping to 766,000 compared to 906,000 last week. NXT drew 697,000 compared to 718,000 last week.

AEW’s viewership is the lowest since the Nov. 27 episode drew 663,000. NXT’s viewership was the all-time lowest for an original live version of NXT with the exception of the Oct. 30 episode last year.

NXT’s average viewership for 2020 for their live shows so far is 740,000. AEW’s average for 2020 so far is 897,000.

