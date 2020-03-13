VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Coronavirus, WXW 16 Carat Day 2 & 3, NXT UK Spoilers, and Pro Wrestling EVE (139 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns to talk about the impact of the Coronavirus on pro wrestling, including the rationale behind President Trump’s Travel Ban and Britain not banning mass gatherings. He then recaps the second two days of WXW 16 Carat, laughs at the NXT UK spoilers, and breaks down why Pro Wrestling EVE were accused of enbyphobia.

