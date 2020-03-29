WWE Smackdown viewership takes a big dip on week three of empty arena format with Reigns vs. Triple H, Firefly Funhouse, New Day vs. Usos

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



The March 27 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown viewership on Fox took a big dip on week three of empty arena format with Reigns vs. Triple H, Firefly Funhouse, New Day vs. Usos, dripping below 2.4 million viewers for only the fourth time since debuting Fox last October.

The first hour drew 2.393 million viewers and the second hour dipped to 2.355 million viewers.

Last week’s episode drew 2.569 million viewers, which was up from the prior week’s 2.470 million. The average viewership since debuting on Smackdown last October is 2.55 million.

The viewership this week was actually below the year-ago viewership of 2.393 million, which was the peak week for Smackdown’s viewership on USA Network in 2019 one year ago this week. It’s the first time Fox dipped below USA’s year-ago viewership number.

Although Smackdown was far behind ABC’s Shark Tank, which drew 5.969 million viewers and several other network shows that drew over 5 million, it was the top ranked show in the 18-34 demographic and the first hour tied for top viewership among adults 18-49.

RECOMMENDED: LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 3/26: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of New Day vs. Usos, Bliss vs. Asuka, Firefly Funhouse, more…