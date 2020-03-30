FREE PODCAST 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Pat McNeill joins Greg for a full WrestleMania preview, including potential of gimmick matches, Mania in front of no audience, and more! (112 min)

News Ticker

March 30, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36. They also take calls and emails on subjects such as the potential of the Mania gimmick matches, quality of WWE television, Roman Reigns, and more.

