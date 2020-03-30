FREE PODCAST 3/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Pat McNeill joins Greg for a full WrestleMania preview, including potential of gimmick matches, Mania in front of no audience, and more! (112 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36. They also take calls and emails on subjects such as the potential of the Mania gimmick matches, quality of WWE television, Roman Reigns, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO3