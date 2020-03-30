VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is AEW hiring too many wrestlers in their 40s? Isn’t Broken Matt a step too far for AEW trying to differentiate from WWE? Is the Hall of Fame ceremony happening? Plus Triple H reacts to crowd-free shows (20 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: Is AEW hiring too many wrestlers in their 40s? Isn’t Broken Matt a step too far for AEW trying to differentiate from WWE? Is the Hall of Fame ceremony happening? How about Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns? Plus Triple H reacts to crowd-free shows.

