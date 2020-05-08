NJPW Rewind with Radican and Co. companion – NJPW G1 Climax 23: Night 1: Naito vs. Takahashi, Suzuki vs. Nagata

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW REWIND PODCAST WITH RADICAN & CO. COMPANION

G1 CLIMAX 23: NIGHT 1 REPORT

AUGUST 1, 2013

SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

Radican note: This is the first in a series of companion reviews to the NJPW Rewind Podcast with Radican and Co. These will be “retro” style reviews looking back at some of NJPW’s best shows and tournaments of the past decade. NJPW’s G1 Climax 23 from 2013, which had been called by many the best tournament of all time after it concluded, will be covered in-depth for PWTorch readers as if it is happening in virtual time. In addition to full reviews of each G1 Climax 23 show that will serve as a companion to the NJPW Rewind Podcast, I will be doing audio recaps for VIP members for each night of G1 Climax 23 with a rotating series of co-hosts.

(1) Kota Ibushi (0) vs. Toru Yano (0) in a G1 Climax 23 B Block match. Yano jumped Ibushi right at the bell and used underhanded tactics to dominate the action. Ibushi set up for a springboard dive to the floor off the turnbuckles, but Yano tossed his red chair at him from the floor. Ibushi mounted a comeback and the fans fired up. He hit a senton and went right into a moonsault off the top, but Yano got his knees up for a two count. Ibushi ended up thwarting Yano’s signature ref distraction/low blow combination and finished him off with a Phoenix splash.

Winner: Kota Ibushi (2 pts)

Star rating: (**1/2) – This was a solid match and typical of what you can expect out of a Yano match, although Ibushi did fire up the crowd with his high flying.

Kota Ibushi was interviewed backstage after the match.

(2) Lance Archer (0) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (0) in a G1 Climax 23 A Block match. Ishii went for a brain buster early, but Archer countered it and dumped him to the mat. Archer dominated the action and used his size to his advantage. Ishii hit a couple of clotheslines, but Archer wouldn’t go down. The fans then fired up huge after Ishii nailed Archer with a brain buster. Archer fired back with a big overhead suplex and then a frog splash for a 2 count. Ishii initially countered a choke slam from Archer, but he connected with it a short time later for a near fall. Ishii pushed Archer’s legs out from under him when he went for a moonsault and eventually hit a superplex and the fans went nuts. He followed up with a big clothesline for a near fall. Archer hit a scorpion death drop for a near fall and then finished Ishii off with the black out.

Winner: Lance Archer (2 pts)

Star rating: (***) – Good story here with Ishii having a hard time dealing with Archer’s size, but finding ways to wear him down with his high-impact offense. The crowd was into Ishii’s comeback attempts late in the match, but Archer ended up being too much for him to handle in the end.

Archer cut a promo after the match and said this was his first victory and he promised to hurt everybody.

(3) Hiroyoshi Tenzan (0) vs. Shelton Benjamin (0) in a G1 Climax 23 B Block match. Tenzan hit his signature double chops during the early going much to the delight of the fans. Benjamin fired back and hit a neck breaker to get the upper hand. Benjamin dominated the action for a long period of time, but Tenzan ducked a big splash in the corner and nailed him with several hard chops. Tenzan ended up locking in the anaconda vice, but Benjamin got the ropes. Tenzan went up top, but Benjamin tried to surprise him with a jumping superplex. Tenzan shoved him to the mat, but Benjamin avoided a diving headbutt attempt off the top. Benjamin then hit the pay dirt for the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin (2 pts)

Star rating: (**) – The match was fine for what it was, but the action was basic and nothing too exciting happened outside of their exchanges late in the match.

Benjamin was shown cutting a promo backstage after the match. He said there would be a repeat of what happened in his match to everyone else because he’s no joke.

(4) Davey Boy Smith Jr. (0) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (0) in a G1 Climax A Block match. They had a good exchange on the mat during the early going. Shibata got the upper hand and went to work on Smith’s leg on the mat. Smith blocked a triangle attempt by picking Shibata up and putting him on the top turnbuckle. He eventually tossed him to the mat and began working him over. Shibata fired up and they began exchanging uppercuts. Shibata blocked a powerbomb attempt and lit Smith up with kicks, but Smith finally caught his leg and hit a leg capture suplex for a 2 count. Shibata surprised Smith with a leg lock, but he counted it into a sharpshooter. Shibata struggled but got to the ropes. Shibata escaped a suplex attempt and grabbed a sleeper. Smith struggled, but eventually countered it into a Saito suplex. Smith hit a powerbomb and bridged over Shibata for the pin, but he grabbed a triangle. Smith tried to lift him up, but ended up dropping back down. Shibata let go and nailed him with the penalty kick for the win.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata (2 pts)

Star rating: (***1/2) – This was really good with both men having some good exchanges on the mat and bundling up to a nice series of counter spots throughout the match leading into the finish.

Shibata was interviewed backstage after the match, but I couldn’t make out what he said due to the language barrier.

(5) Yujiro Takahashi (0) vs. Tetsuya Naito (0) in a G1 Climax 23 B Block match. Naito hit his signature running senton early and the fans applauded. They battled up top and Takahashi raked Naito’s eyes and dropped him to the mat with a face buster. Takahashi made a ridiculous face with his tongue stuck out as he landed some punches from the mount, but Naito managed to get a small package for a 2 count. Naito eventually slipped away when Takahashi had him over his shoulders and applied a nasty variation of the abdominal stretch on the match. He kicked away at Takahashi’s neck, but he managed to get the ropes. Naito fired up and finished a big sequence with a big German with a bridge for a near fall. He placed Takahashi up too, but he hit a low blow on Naito when he went for a hurricanrana and both men were down. Takahashi hit a DVD and a German with a bridge, but Naito kicked out at the last second. He lifted up Naito onto his shoulders and this time he couldn’t escape as Takahashi hit Tokyo pimps for the win.

Winner: Yujiro Takahahsi (2 pts)

Star rating: (**3/4) – The action was good here, but there wasn’t a lot of selling and they moved along from sequence to sequence and kept a good pace throughout the match.

Takahashi cut an arrogant promo after the match backstage and concluded by saying, “All Night Long.”

(6) Minoru Suzuki (0) vs. Yuji Nagata (0) in a G1 Climax 23 B Block match. Suzuki teased a clean break early, but ended up slapping Nagata across the face. They began exchanging blows in the middle of the ring and progressed to running kicks. Nagata finally sent Suzuki to the floor with a big running kick and the fans fired up. Nagata went for a running kick from the apron, but Suzuki caught it and applied a leg lock using the ropes for leverage. Suzuki shoved the ref away on the outside and draped Nagata’s leg over the guardrail before nailing it with a chair shot. Both men had tremendous facial expressions as Suzuki worked over Nagata’s leg. Nagata tried to slap his way out of a leg submission, but couldn’t. He struggled, but finally got the ropes and the fans applauded. Nagata countered and went after Suzuki’s arm and the fans fired up as he applied his signature arm bar submission.

They went to an exchange off the ropes and Suzuki nailed Nagata with a big slap. They began exchanging slaps in the middle of the ring and the fans fired up. Suzuki finally dropped Nagata with a big slap to end fen exchange. Suzuki got a sleeper and Nagata began to fade. Suzuki let go and covered Nagata for a 2 count. Suzuki grabbed another sleeper and let go when Nagata began to fade. He went for the neutralizer, but Nagata fought out of it only to eat a huge uppercut. Nagata hit an exploded and a spin kick. He went for a Saito suplex, but Suzuki blocked it. Nagata decked Suzuki twice with a pair of big slaps. He then nailed him with a third slap and hit a wrist clutch exploder for the win,

Winner: Yuji Nagata (2 pts)

Star rating: (***3/4) – There was some tremendous hard-hitting action in this match. Both guys did extensive submission work during the match, but the hard-hitting exchanges really fired up the crowd and Nagata came across like a bad man decking Suzuki with a series of slaps before finishing him off with a wrist clutch exploder.

Nagata was interviewed backstage after the match.

(7) Togi Makabe (0) vs. Hirooki Goto (0) in a G1 Climax 23 A Block match. They started out hot and heavy and both men were down after Goto caught Makabe with a clothesline off the ropes. Makabe ate another huge clothesline a short time later and Goto fired up with a flurry of offense capped by a Saito suplex for a 2 count. Both men began exchanging forearms in the middle of the ring. Makabe finally ended the exchange with a big power slam and the fans applauded. Both men began exchanging blows again until Goto decked Makabe with a head butt. Goto hit a big DVD into a neck breaker a short time later for a near fall. They went to a big exchange and Goto ducked a clothesline, but Makabe caught him with his other arm and the fans went nuts. Makabe hit a spider German and followed with the King Kong Knee Drop for the win.

Winner: Togi Makabe (2 pts)

Star rating: (***1/4) – This wasn’t a long match, but Goto and Suzuki had some really good hard-hitting exchanges building up to the finish. Makabe’s facial expressions are tremendous.

Makabe was interviewed backstage after the match. He was wearing his signature chain.

(8) Karl Anderson (0) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (0) in a G1 Climax B Block match. Anderson went after Nakamura’s hair early. Nakamura fired back with several knees to the gut and followed Anderson to the outside where he hit several more. Nakamura missed a running kick against the guardrail and Anderson fired back and sent him into the crowd with a running kick of his own. Anderson worked over Nakamura for several minutes and the fans booed after he bit at his face. Nakamura fired back and eventually caught Anderson with a big dropkick. Nakamura did his signature boot choke in the corner and the fans fired up. Nakamura continued to dominate the action and draped Anderson over the turnbuckles before nailing him with a big running knee to the gut.

Nakamura missed a running knee strike in the corner and Anderson nailed him with a Liger bomb for a near fall. They went to a big exchange of forearms in the middle of the ring. Anderson fired back and decked Nakamura with an uppercut. Nakamura fired back and went for a knee strike off the turnbuckles, but Anderson nailed him with a dropkick and hit a TKO for a near fall. Anderson went for the stun gun, but Nakamura countered it into a code breaker. Nakamura no sold a dropkick and nailed Anderson with a kick to the back of the head. He set up for Boma Ye, but Anderson blocked it twice and hit a neck breaker. Nakamura kicked out at one, so Anderson picked him up and hit a piledriver for a near fall. Anderson then hit the stun gun for the win.

Winner: Karl Anderson (2 pts)

Star rating: (***1/2) – This was a very good match. They had some really good hard-hitting exchanges and counter sequences. Anderson was able to block or counter Nakamura’s signature offense and finish before finally getting the win.

Anderson cut a promo saying that people should open their eyes because they’re watching the best wrestler on the planet.

(9) Satoshi Kojima (0) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (0) in G1 Climax 23 A Block match. Some fans were chanting for Kojima, so Tanahashi looked at the crowd and pointed and a loud chant for him rang out. The action ended up spilling to the floor and Kojima eventually hit a big DDT on the apron. Kojima took control of the action inside the ring and began working over Tanahashi. Kojima hit his signature chops in the corner, but Tanahashi fired back with strikes of his own. Kojima counters and hit his Kobashi chips once again as the fans fired up. Kojima went up top and hit a diving elbow for a 2 count and the fans fired up again. They went to a big strike exchange and Tanahashi surprised Kojima with a roaring elbow that decked him. Tanahashi had the upper hand and began working over Kojima’s arm. They went back and forth and Kojima hit a DDT that left both men down.

They battled up top and Tanahashi shoved Kojima to the mat, but Kojima nailed him with a running clothesline that sent Tanahashi spilling to the floor. Tanahashi struggled and barley beat the 20 count. Kojima lifted up Tanahashi over the ropes and connected with a brain buster for a near fall. The crowd gasped for that maneuver. Tanahashi blocked a lariat from Kojima and went for one of his own, but Kojima blocked it and hit a lariat with his opposite arm and the fans went nuts. Kojima went for the cover, but only got a 2 count. They went back and forth and Tanahashi hit a straightjacket German for a near fall.

Tanahashi hit a falcon arrow and went for the high fly flow, but Kojima got his knees up. The fans applauded as both men were down on the mat and chanted for Kojima. Kojima hit a big lariat to the back of Tanahashi’s head. He took off his elbow pad and Tanahashi ducked two lariat attempts and slipped, but Kojima connected on a third attempt for a near fall. Tanahashi struggled to get up and Kojima nailed him with a huge lariat. They seemed to both the pin as it looked like Tanahashi was about to lift his shoulders and the ref hesitated dropping down for a third time, but did so anyway and Kojima got the pin.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima (2 pts)

Star rating: (***1/4) – I would have rated this higher, as the action was excellent here and the crowd really started to get behind Kojima as the match went on, but the finish really took me out of the moment and came off poorly. This was still a heck of a match leading into the finish.

Kojima was interviewed backstage. He spoke Japanese, but it appeared he was confident after getting a big win.

(10) IWGP Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada (w/Gedo) (0) vs. Prince Devitt (w/Bad Luck Fale) (0) in a G1 Climax 23 A Block match. They went back and forth on the mat and came to a stalemate. Devitt made a fun pointing motion at Okada and the fans fired up. Okada tried to go after Devitt on the outside. Fale stood in front of Devitt and Okada began jawing with him and Devitt snuck around him and nailed him from behind. Devitt got in Chono’s face at ringside and told him he’s real before nailing Okada with a running kick against the barrier. Devitt tore off the turnbuckle cover in the corner of the ring and whipped Okada into a short time later. Okada tried to mount a comeback, but Devitt sent him to the floor with a dropkick. Devitt began working over Okada with a chair on the floor and the fans gasped. Okada finally mounted a comeback and hit a big DDT and the fans fired up and chanted for Okada. Okada dropped an elbow off the top and signaled for the rainmaker, but Devitt blocked it. Okada went for a dropkick, but Devitt held onto the ropes and got the upper hand once again.

Okada fired back and hit a neck breaker over his knee that left both men down on the mat. They began exchanging blows in the middle of the ring. Okada eventually hit a DVD into a neck breaker for a 2 count. He went for a tombstone, but Devitt countered it into a big inverted DDT for a near fall. He followed up with a double stomp and went for a tombstone, but Okada countered it and hit one of his own. Okada went for the rainmaker, but Devitt dragged the red in the way. Fale went after Okada, but Gedo cut him off with a chair shot. Fale shrugged it off and hit a big thumb spike in Gedo. He then hit a Samoan drop on Okada and lit Devitt on top of Okada. Fale tossed the ref into the ring, but Okada kicked out at the last second. Okada managed to counter Bloody Sunday, but Devitt shoved him into the turnbuckles and rolled him up for a near fall. Devitt shoved the ref down, but Okada nailed him with his signature dropkick. Devitt countered the rainmaker again and shoved him into a chair shot from Fale, who was on the outside. Devitt then hit Bloody Sunday for the win.

Devitt and Fale stood over Okada after the match and mass shooting motions at his head. Devitt got on the mic and said we are Bullet Club and I am real. The crowd didn’t seem pleased with the result as Devitt glared into the camera to end the show.

Winner: Prince Devitt (2 pts)

Star rating: (***1/2) – Good match. There was a lot of outside interference from Fale, which nailed Devitt out several times during the match and helped him get the win at the end. They built the match up nicely with Okada nearly overcoming the interference several times before Devitt stood tall to end the show.

Overall thoughts: (7.5) – This was a very solid show. The matches moved along nicely and were kept to between ten to fifteen minutes for the most part. Nothing stood out as a blow away must-see contest, but the nice thing about the G1 Climax is that the results are unpredictable if you haven’t been following the spoilers, so a lot of the matches on this card surprised me.

The undercard got off to a bit of a slow start, but everything was solid. Things picked up with a really good back and forth match between Smith and Shibata. I really enjoyed Smith’s work at times during G1 Climax 24 this year, so seeing him in another entertaining match from last year shows me his work has been steadily improving for a long period of time.

Nagata-Suzuki was the highlight of the show to me. They both use tremendous facial expressions and had an excellent back and forth match. The fans really got into the action late leading into Nagata picking up the win. Goto-Makabe followed with another really good hard-hitting encounter. Makabe’s facial expressions are excellent and although this match wasn’t very long, it was really good while it lasted.

The last three matches were all very good. Nakamura-Anderson was a very good match that saw Anderson able to fend off most of Nakamura’s signature offense and his finisher before putting him away with the stun gun.

Kojima-Tanahashi was good, but the botched finish took it down several notches in the end. The crowd really got behind Kojima, as he threw all he could at Tanahashi before picking up the win. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he won given that the tournament is usually unpredictable, but as someone that is relatively new to NJPW, it was a bit jarring to see Tanahashi take the loss here. It likely would have been the top match on the show if the ref’s count hadn’t been botched for the finish.

The main event was very good as well and after watching G1 Climax 24, which had very little outside interference throughout the tournament, the constant interference from Fale during the Devitt-Okada match was a big contrast. That being said, the match was very good and the fans really got behind Okada as it looked like he was going to be able to overcome the odds, but in the end, it was too much for him.

Overall, this show was a good start to G1 Climax 23. I enjoyed the edited version of the show I saw with the interviews spliced in between the matches. One thing I noticed in contrast to G1 Climax 24 is that there weren’t as many fighting spirit spots and every match on this show ended when someone hit their finish for the most part. I’m really looking forward to watching the rest of this tournament and seeing how it compares to G1 Climax 24.

A BLOCK STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 1

Prince Devitt 1-0 (2 pts)

Lance Archer 1-0 (2 pts)

Katsuyori Shibata 1-0 (2 pts)

Togi Makabe 1-0 (2 pts)

Satoshi Kojima 1-0 (2 pts)

Kazuchika Okada 0-1 (0 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi 0-1 (0 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii 0-1 (0 pts)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. 0-1 (0 pts)

Hirooki Goto 0-1 (0 pts)

B BLOCK STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 1

Kota Ibushi 1-0 (2 pts)

Karl Anderson 1-0 (2 pts)

Shelton Benjamin 1-0 (2pts)

Yujiro Takahashi 1-0 (2 pts)

Yuji Nagata 1-0 (2 pts)

Shinzuke Nakamura 0-1 (0 pts)

Tetsuya Naito 0-1 (0 pts)

Minoru Suzuki 0-1(0 pts)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan 0-1 (0 pts)

Toru Yano 0-1 (0 pts)

