VIP AUDIO 5/17 – NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. (w/Martin & Wells): G1 Climax 23: Night 3 reviewed in depth, thoughts on the pacing of the card, comparisons between current G1 format and format of G1 Climax 23, more! (41 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the third episode of the NJPW Rewind Podcast with Radican & Co. These podcasts will be “retro” style reviews looking back at some of NJPW’s best shows and tournaments of the past decade. NJPW’s G1 Climax 23 from 2013, which had been called by many the best tournament of all time after it concluded, will be covered in depth for PWTorch readers as if it is happening in virtual time. In addition to full reviews of each G1 Climax 23 show that will serve as a companion to the NJPW Rewind Podcast on the PWTorch VIP website, audio recaps for VIP members will be recorded for each night of G1 Climax 23 with a rotating series of co-hosts.

PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch staffers Todd Martin and Kelly Wells for the third episode of NJPW Rewind. The show begins with a look at G1 Climax 23 heading into night 3. Radican, Wells, and Martin then review G1 Climax 23: Night 3 in depth, looking at the matches and storylines, and discussing where the wrestlers are today compared to where they were back in 2013. Download this show now!

