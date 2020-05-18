News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/17 – WKH – The News: The controversial call-up it’s time to make, thoughts on Gulak’s release and Thatcher’s emergence, NXT TV thoughts including standout performances, Smackdown rating, Raw preview (24 min)

May 18, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a lot of news including the controversial call-up from NXT it’s time to make, thoughts on Drew Gulak’s release and Timothy Thatcher’s emergence, expanded NXT TV thoughts including standout performances, Smackdown rating notes, a Raw preview, and more.

