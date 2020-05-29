News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): In-depth review of new book on Ken Shamrock that lands in Todd’s top tier of pro wrestling/MMA books including UFC and WWE behind the scenes details (59 min)

May 29, 2020


NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two (of three) of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd provides his in-depth review of new book on Ken Shamrock that lands in Todd’s top tier of pro wrestling/MMA books including UFC and WWE behind the scenes details from steroids to sex to self-destructive behavior, a tough childhood, and much much more from a wild and storied life and career.

