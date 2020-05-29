VIP AUDIO 5/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): Critique of AEW’s use of Mike Tyson, Charlotte, Riddle vs. Thatcher Pit Fight, Cruiserweight Tournament, Apollo’s win, full Raw, SD, NXT, AEW reviews (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite angle with Mike Tyson, with Todd’s reasons for not liking how it played out. Then a full review of AEW including Cody’s promo and what might be worth reading into, the Young Bucks & Matt Hardy team, and the rest of the show.

Then a walk through key segments of the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown (including the IC Title tournament and Bayley beating Charlotte), WWE Monday Night Raw (including MVP Lounge with Drew McIntyre, Apollo Crews U.S. Title win, Charlotte vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya, what MVP has added to Raw so far, more), and NXT on USA (including thoughts on Matt Riddle heading to the main roster, the upside of Timothy Thatcher, the finish of the Eli Drake vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida match, Takeover developments, more). And finally, a preview of UFC’s Fight Night this coming weekend.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO