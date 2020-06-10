FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell evaluate WWE Backlash hype, FTR in AEW, Triple H compared to Khan and Cody on Q&As, MLW, Impact, more (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They evaluate WWE Backlash hype, make predictions, and look at what might be next for key wrestlers, then discuss FTR in AEW, Triple H compared to Khan and Cody on Q&As with the media, Dynamite, MLW on DAZN, the Impact Slammiversary loaded main event, YouTube views for secondary tier of wrestling companies, and much more.

