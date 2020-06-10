VIP AUDIO 6/9 – WKH – The News: Wednesday preview of NXT and AEW, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Edge speaks about the Greatest Match gimmick, New Japan returning, Slammiversary main event, more (12 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at a few topics including New Japan announcing it’s running live events again later this month and inviting fans with some limitations, Raw and Smackdown ratings update, previews of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, Edge’s funny take on the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” hype for his match against Randy Orton this Sunday, Impact announces its next PPV main event, Edge starring in a new movie, and more.

