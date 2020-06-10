FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Jericho vs. Mike Tyson, Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Bucks vs. FTR, Baker vs. Schiavone, Hangman Page and The Elite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Welcome to this new PWTorch.com feature. PWTorch contributor Michael Taylor, who has also contributed 205 Live reports for PWTorch.com, now contributes a weekly column tracking the feuds in AEW, updated weekly with evaluations of the progress (or lack thereof) and a ranking of which rivalries are getting the most attention.

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson

New Developments: After beating Colt Cabana, Jericho cut a promo on Tyson and called their confrontation “the most talked about event in the history of wrestling.” Jericho said a fight with Tyson was the fight everyone wanted to see, and that he wanted to taste Tyson’s blood.

Highs & Lows: This is a tried and true method to bring more eyes to AEW in general. With Tyson’s probable return to boxing, many non-wrestling fans will be interested in what he does on AEW programming. However, the tone of the feud has fluctuated too much already. The original confrontation between Jericho and Tyson had a comedic, goofy feel, while Jericho’s most recent promo was serious and intense. This is a reoccurring problem in AEW and they need to define a solid booking tone and direction.

Length of Feud: May 27th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Tyson’s availability is the largest variable here. While there will likely be a match between Tyson and Jericho on an AEW pay-per-view, I can’t imagine it happening more than once. The match will most likely have limited physical interaction with Tyson getting the better of Jericho.

(2) Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

New Developments: Moxley and Taz cut intense, face-to-face promos on each other. Taz, speaking for Cage, emphasized that Cage will be a challenge unlike any other Moxley has ever faced. Moxley agreed because of Cage’s size and strength but refused to be intimidated by the threat.

Highs & Lows: Taz is proving why he was once considered one of wrestling’s best talkers. He’s intense and articulate at the same time. Taz and Moxley have had great chemistry thus far and have made the title match between Cage and Moxley at Fyter Fest feel important. While effective in the managerial role, Taz needs to make sure he focuses on getting Cage over rather than himself. Cage should eventually have some time on the microphone that’s direct and to the point.

Length of Feud: May 27th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: It isn’t time for Brian Cage to be the AEW world champion, nor is it Moxley’s time to lose the belt. Because Taz and Moxley are so good building anticipation with their promos, this could be a two-match series. Moxley could scrape by Cage at Fyter Fest, leaving him wanting to beat Cage more decisively. In the end, Moxley should come out looking strong and remain the champion.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

The Young Bucks vs. FTR

New Developments: Tony Schiavone conducted a sit-down interview with FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler mentioned all the teams in AEW they wanted to face but left out The Young Bucks. When Schiavone pointed this out, FTR said they have been compared to The Bucks for years and they were tired of it. FTR said they purposely stopped Butcher and The Blade from attacking The Bucks because they didn’t want The Bucks to have any excuse when they eventually lost to FTR.

Highs & Lows: FTR has acknowledged their time as an underused tag team in WWE without going over the top or trying to be too clever. Additionally, they have acknowledged the buzz around a match with The Young Bucks without over-hyping it. Mentioning the history between the two teams is great, but the feud eventually needs to become about the AEW tag team titles and proving who is most deserving at a title shot.

Length of Feud: May 27th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: This feud could very easily go on for several months and feature at least a three-match series. Stipulation matches could take place, such as a number one contender ladder match or cage match. FTR should be defined as the definitive heel tag team on the AEW roster and go on to beat The Bucks and eventually become the AEW tag team champions.

LOWER-CARD FEUDS…

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone

New Developments: With Baker’s injury, she has been unable to publicly humiliate and demean Schiavone on a regular basis. However, she has been able to further her heel character by being obnoxious to her trainers, doctors, and everyone around her in general through pre-taped vignettes.

Highs & Lows: Baker’s constant bullying of Schiavone has been incredibly effective at getting her over as a heel. Baker went from a floundering, boring face to one of the best heels in the company. If the goal is to keep her heel, she needs to make sure she remains unlikeable without becoming too entertaining. Her segments, both with Schiavone and training for recovery, have boarded on comedy.

Length of Feud: January 2020

Forecast & Prediction: There doesn’t seem to be a logical way for this feud to pay off. Does Schiavone eventually get tired of Baker’s abuse? Does a member of the roster stick up for him and challenge Baker once she is able to wrestle? This is the only scenario I see these segments building towards.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

•Hangman Page vs. The Elite

The tension between Hangman Page and The Elite has seemingly subsided for now. Page won over the fans with his loose, fun-loving persona and stalled any plans to turn him heel. While the feud is on hold, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of the dissension, especially between Page and Omega. This is the perfect opportunity to give Omega his edge back by having him turn on Page. Omega is desperately in need of something new and Page already has the support of the audience. The added layer of the tag team title could add a lot of this potential feud. Page would gain so much by defeating Omega, while Omega could suffer the loss while maintaining a cocky, arrogant attitude.

